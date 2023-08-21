THE OWNER of a horse that was put to sleep after a collision with a van told a court life will never go back to normal after the loss of her beloved animal.
Gloucester Crown Court heard that a Vauxhall Astra van driven by Alex Cole was in collision with the horse, throwing its 19-year-old female rider at Cliffords Mesne, near Newent on March 7 last year.
Cole of Bartwood Lane, Pontshill also set his vehicle on fire after falsely reporting his van had been stolen in a bid to destroy the evidence.
The 24-year-old driver was given a 13-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months
He must also complete 250 hours of unpaid work, pay court costs of £1,500, a £160 mandatory surcharge and six points on his driving licence. The judge added that he was unable to order compensation because of the legal situation.
The mother of the 19-year-old horse rider explained that her daughter had a MRI scan following the collision with the vehicle, which revealed that she suffered a fracture in her spine, which has forced her to give up her equestrian career. This has now developed into arthritis in her spine.
She also said the collision also led her to a form of post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and panic attacks.
She added: “This collision has completely changed her chosen riding career and she has lost her best friend, Chunk, the horse that died after the collision.”
Prosecutor Lucy Taylor said: “The young rider had left the stables near Newent at around 4pm that day and set off up the hill towards Cliffords Mesne. She frequently pulled into laybys to allow motorists to pass.
“But it wasn’t long before she heard a van revving its engine and travelling at speed appeared to drive into the back of the horse without making any effort to brake. The rider was thrown from the horse into a hedge and the van didn’t stop and carried on.
“The horse bolted, but after a short time it returned to find its rider, leaving a trail of blood behind. Transport was arranged for the horse to be taken back to the stables while the rider was taken to hospital.
“It was subsequently learnt that Cole drove to nearby Judge’s Lane and set fire to the van having sprayed diesel throughout the inside of the vehicle.
“Cole then walked the two miles home to Ross-on-Wye where he phoned the police at 6.20pm reporting that his van had been stolen.”
The court heard that while the victim’s family paid £15,000 for the 15-hand horse, to the young rider, the horse was priceless.
The victim said in a statement: “I received bruising to my knee, my right hip and elbow. I also suffered right calf muscle. I have been seeing a physio therapy for my back, as the injury has been causing me some serious issues.
“Emotionally I have been all over the place. Since the loss of my beloved Chunk, I have had days where I am in tears. Some days I am so angry I don’t know why or what to do.”
I’m angry at the driver of the van. This isn’t normal for me as I normally have a happy positive outlook on life.
“I can’t help but think my normal life will never come back as Chunk was a huge part in my life and was the source of my happiness.”
Judge Ian Lawrie KC then asked defending lawyer Patrick Kelly: “What do you think he was doing? This was the actions of a cowardly man.”
Mr Kelly responded: “It was a naïve reaction. He was aged 21. He’d just hit a horse. The vehicle was not taxed or registered to him. He claims the van was stuck in third gear and had momentary been blinded by the sun.
“It was his stupidity. However he did go to the police and corrected the situation a week later.
"He went to the police before they came looking for him.
"He was clearly not thinking straight at the time of the collision and had come to his senses and admitted his guilt.
“If Cole loses his driving licence, he will lose his job. He will also have difficulty with his caring responsibilities.”
Judge Lawrie sent Cole into the court’s cells and told him to contemplate his actions and his future and added: “You need to learn a lesson.”
After experiencing life in the smallest cell, Cole told the judge: “I am terrified and feel very remorseful. I used to own my own horse and I panicked at the time. I never had an accident before. I feel absolutely awful about the horse having to be put down.”
Cole pleaded guilty to driving carelessly on March 7, 2022, on the day of his trial and to perverting the course of justice by doing a series of acts, namely setting a vehicle on fire and falsely reporting it as stolen to the police following a road traffic collision.
In sentencing Cole to a 13 month prison term suspended for 18 months, Judge Lawrie told him: “You are allowed one judicial mistake in your life, and this is yours.
“I found it hard to understand your behaviour that day. However you did surrender to the authorities some 10 days later. You should have admitted you were a coward, but it was only on the day of your trial that you buckled.
“It is clear to me that you were driving too fast and you completely failed to observe the road conditions. You caused considerable injuries to both horse and rider, which led to the horse being put down.
“It is likely the pain and the emotional effect on the rider will be significant and indefinite.
“Having been a horse owner yourself, you should have known better. You should have stopped and help the injured. But you were a coward and drove off.
“You then set fire to your vehicle and told lies to the police, thus perverting the course of justice.
“However I am indebted to those who have written to the court on your behalf which shows a better side to you. It seems when you put your mind to it, you are a caring individual.”