The challenge was completed solo on a stand up paddleboard, shattering the average four-day time it would take most people to complete this stretch.
Despite concerns about high water due to Storm Babet, conditions were deemed safe for the challenge to commence on Monday evening at 8pm.
Peter, who lives in Monmouth, was supported by a ground team led by Mark ‘Boysie’ Williams, who followed him at checkpoints using a GPS tracker.
Battling through complete darkness, Peter made a quick stop at Hereford rowing club around 2am, arriving a staggering 4.5 hours early to the checkpoint. And after a brief hot food and drink break, he pressed on through falling rain for another 3.5 hours until a safety rest break was called.
Support poured in both online and in person, with friends, family, and even a crowd of strangers at Yat Rock cheering him on as he navigated the bends down into Symonds Yat.
And the challenge concluded at 1.20pm on Tuesday at Monmouth Rowing Club.
Now enjoying a well-deserved rest, Peter Murphy has earned his status as a local hero.
The challenge was in aid of Ronald McDonald House Charities, which provided accomodation for close friends whose little boy had to spend 21 weeks in hispital in Birmingham.
It has so far raised £1,030 for charity, and the fundraising page, “Paddling with Smurph” on Facebook, remains open for those who wish to contribute.