The Forest of Dean Local History Society History Quiz will consist of three rounds, all held in school during school hours. In the first round, teams are paired and meet at one of the schools in the pair. The winning teams from the first round go on to the semi- final, and then the remaining two teams will battle it out in the final. It is hoped that parents, grandparents will be able to come along to support the children and cheer them on. The History Society will provide the Questioner and the Scorer.