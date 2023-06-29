YOUNG train and story fans had a double treat at the Dean Forest Railway over the weekend.
The stories from The Forest Railway Stories – based on the line which runs from Lydney Junction to Parkend – were brought to life for a fun day.
The man behind the stories, award-winning illustrator Matt Crossfield, was at Norchard to meet young readers and their families.
The first book in the series, Counting Sheep, was published in 2019.
There are now five books in the series, the latest entitled ‘Gladys & The Giant Pumpkin’, featuring characters Dai Llama the Pumpkin Farmer, Gladys the Green Diesel engine, and Prairie the Tank Engine.
Matt said: “We wanted to have many fun activities such as story telling, model railway layout and book signing but also using this opportunity to inspire youngsters to become future volunteers.
“With help of Lois Clarke, the Dean Forest Railway’s Young Members Group leader, children and adults loved our event.”