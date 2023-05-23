PUPILS from two Forest schools had a taste of what life was like for their Iron Age ancestors during a trip to the Dean Heritage Centre this month.
Two classes from Parkend and Yorkley Primary Schools came together for a joint trip to the centre on Thursday (May 18), during which they learned about the lives that Foresters would have led in both the Iron Age and Victorian eras.
Year three and four children from Yorkley’s Oberon Class and their friends from Parkend’s Foxes Class took part in “warrior training” and a mock 'battle' in which they donned Iron Age cloaks and face paint.
They also learned how to track animals and how Iron Age people foraged for fresh fruit and vegetables.
The pupils also got to see some old photographs of Forest of Dean miners and school children in Victorian times.
They were joined for the visit by Yorkley teacher Lucy Southgate and Parkend teacher Lei Cooper.
Lei explained: “The children of Parkend are studying Local History and pupils in Yorkley Primary School are learning about the Iron age in school.
“The aim of this trip was to provide an enriching insight to life in the Iron Age and life in the Forest of Dean many years ago and understand how the Forest has changed and what impacts this has on us today.
“Our two schools united for this trip to give pupils from each school another opportunity to work together, as our two schools collaborate.
“The children really enjoyed meeting each other and getting to know/working with children from another school and a different area of the Forest of Dean. We look forward to our next joint venture!”
Parkend pupil Felicity Dukes said: “It was so fun learning about the Iron Age with Yorkley.”
Her classmate Isabel Jackson commented: “It was great learning how to be an ancient warrior and battling with others.”
And Dexter Davis added: “It was fun learning how to catch food in the wild.”
Alfie Parker of Yorkley School said: “I enjoyed seeing the old mining equipment and exploring how they would have used it through looking at photographs.”
Maisie Hussey commented: “I enjoyed the fake battle and when we put the cloaks on. I enjoyed meeting my friend, new friends and teachers from Parkend School and going on the walk to see what footprints and identifying trees.”
And Zea-Rose Legge added: “I liked the Victorian School and the warrior training because we got to dress up like a warrior and put on face paint! Then we got to track animals and find out how people in the Iron Age foraged for nuts and fresh fruit and vegetables.”