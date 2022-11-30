CHILDREN from a Forest primary school have been singing and signing their way into Christmas with some special performances for the local community.
The choir from Parkend Primary School, led by Mrs Lei Cooper, has had a busy start to the festive season, with a live performance at Taurus Crafts Christmas market and a unique video appearance at the Coleford Christmas Light Switch On event.
The choir joined forces with children from Yorkley Primary School, led by Emma Smith, for the live performance at Taurus’ Christmas market on Sunday, December 4.
Ahead of the big live show, the choir had been hard at work rehearsing their version of Shakin’ Stevens’ ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ using sign language, as well as singing the whole song.
And last week, Five Acres High School teacher Mr Jonny Brinson visited the school to record a video of their performance to be played on the big screen at the Coleford Lights Switch On on Saturday, December 3.
Mr Brinson was very impressed that children had learnt how to sign for the performance.
He said: “I was incredibly privileged to be able to spend time at Parkend Primary School working with a group of talented singers.
“Having been to a number of schools in the area for the same project, I was pleasantly surprised at the hard work and creativity the students had put into their performance before I had even arrived.
“It was very unique and inspiring to see a group of young students carrying out a musical performance whilst incorporating sign language to ensure all members of their audience could enjoy.
“I can’t wait to see what Parkend Primary’s students come up with next!”
A parent said of the performance: “It was lovely to hear their voices.
“You could really hear them”.
Scarlett Maguire from the Wild Boar Class said: “I like the fact that we are given opportunities to do solos in our choir and, like Mr. Brinson said, we are the only school who he’s visited who he’s seen use sign language.”