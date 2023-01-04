The closure of 1.3 miles of the B4226 Speech House Road is to enable fibre cable to be laid by Gigaclear.
The stretch between the junctions with North Road in Broadwell and Cannop Road will be closed from tomorrow (Wednesday, January 18) until Friday, January 27.
The closure will mean that access to the Oak Quarry recycling centre will be from the Broadwell direction only.
Gloucestershire County Council has said the recycling centre will remain open during the roadworks.
Diversions will be place through Broadwell, Edge End and along Cannop Road.
Fibre optic cabling works will also mean the temporary closure of a road in Churcham at the end of the month.
The works will mean the closure just over half a mile of Chapel Labe.
The works are planned to take place between Monday, January 30 and Tuesday, February 7.
A diversion will be put in place and access for pedestrians and the emergency services will be maintained.
For more information contact Gloucestershire Highways on 08000 514514 or visit the county council’s website at www.gloucestershire.gov.uk