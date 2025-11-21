THE Forest Council’s street wardens have won two awards from the RSPCA for its animal welfare work.
The council was honoured at the annual PawPrints Awards, scooping a platinum for its stray dog services and a bronze for contingency planning.
The awards honour those who have gone above and beyond in delivering animal welfare services, and the win marks the 12 year in a row that the council has been recognised for its unwavering dedication in providing essential services for stray dogs.
Cabinet Member for Thriving Communities, Cllr Jackie Dale, said: “I am so proud that our team of street wardens have once again been recognised for the vital work they do protecting the welfare of animals in the Forest of Dean.
“I’d also like to extend a very special thank you to Forest of Dean Dog Rescue who work closely with our team to deliver a rehoming service across our district.
“Winning both a platinum and bronze award is an incredible achievement and a testament of everyone’s hard work and dedication in providing this service throughout our area.”
Community Safety Lead at Forest of Dean District Council, Damion Collins said: “We have a brilliant team of street wardens working here at Forest of Dean District Council and it is a real honour for them to be acknowledged in this way.
“I would like to congratulate everyone involved, including our partners Forest of Dean Dog Rescue, on this truly well-deserved achievement.”
In addition to delivering animal welfare services, the council’s four-strong team of street wardens also work extensively with the local community, including visiting schools, vulnerable groups, and elderly people living in remote areas.
They also deal with anti-social behaviour, environmental crime and remove abandoned vehicles.
Further information about the street wardens can be found at: www.fdean.gov.uk/communities-health-and-leisure/community-safety/street-wardens
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.