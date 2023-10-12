A YOUNG star who launched out with Monmouth’s Mayhem Youth Theatre is making waves in a major voiceover role in a new blockbuster family film.
Matthew Campbell, from Much Dewchurch between Ross and Hereford, voices leading character Chase in newly released computer-animated film Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, alongside the likes of Kim Kardashian and comedian Chris Rock.
The 16-year-old has voiced the role on TV for several years, and it’s his second outing as Chase on the big screen, following on from Paws Patrol: The Movie in 2021, where he starred alongside Ronan Keating.
He first landed the role in 2020 when he tried his hand at voice acting during the pandemic after appearing in lots of shows.
And he was back on the stage with Ross-on-Wye’s X-entricity Theatre at Hereford’s Courtyard last week, appearing alongside his twin sister Jessica in 9 To 5: The Musical in five performances.
Both study at Birmingham Ormiston Academy, a state school which specialises in creative, digital and performing arts.
The Paw Patrol series led to the first movie being released in 2021 by Paramount, Viacom and Nickelodeon, with Matthew part of the British voice cast who recorded their lines at a London studio.
He said at the time, when he was working with the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama’s Young Actors Studio: “At first it was a bit strange hearing my own voice on the big screen in the cinema, but then after 30 minutes I eased into it, and I started actually watching the movie instead of imagining myself saying the lines in the recording studio.
“The best experience was in the recording booth in London, working with Paramount and watching the clips on a huge screen while saying my lines, which was awesome.’
He has also worked on other TV shows, computer games and phone apps.
On stage, he starred as Frederic in Monmouth Music Theatre’s Sound of Music under the Mayhem umbrella, and has had lead roles in Mayhem’s We Will Rock You and Our House.
Mayhem posted: “A huge congratulations to Mayhem – Monmouth Youth Theatre Group’s Matthew Campbell as he reprises his voice acting role as Chase in the new Paw Patrol movie. It’s wonderful to see a local boy doing so well.”
The theatre group are giving one of the first youth performances of hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie next week at Monmouth School for Girls from Thursday, October 26, to Saturday, October 28.
