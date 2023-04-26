Pedal power triumphs as Ross cheers on fundraising cyclists, raising £100,000 for Bone Cancer UK.
Residents of Ross rallied together in a heartwarming display of support as they welcomed James Badger, the Group Commercial and Manufacturing Director at Morrisons, and his team of determined cyclists. The group embarked on a journey from Land's End to John O'Groats to raise £100,000 for Bone Cancer UK in memory of James' late wife, Phillipa, who tragically lost her battle with leukaemia last year.
On Tuesday, April 25, the sun finally broke through the rain clouds, providing the perfect weather for the riders to take a well-deserved break at the Ross Morrisons store. Welcomed by the enthusiastic Ross Preschool Playgroup, the team enjoyed a brief 45-minute stop for rest and refreshments before continuing their journey to Leominster and Market Drayton.
Fuelled by their determination to make a difference, James and his friends had set themselves an ambitious eight-day deadline for their gruelling cycling challenge. Incredibly, the team reached their £100,000 fundraising goal just as they stopped at the Ross store, marking a proud moment for all involved.
Naomi Haggett, Community Champion at Morrisons Ross, expressed her delight at the community's involvement in James' journey, noting the resilience and human spirit demonstrated by James and his team. As a high-profile member of Morrisons' top team, James Badger's commitment to honouring his wife's memory and raising funds for a worthy cause has inspired community members and schoolchildren.