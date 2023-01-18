A pensioner was warned he could be going to prison at Newport Crown Court today (Wednesday, January 18), after he admitted a charge of causing the death of an elderly woman car passenger by dangerous driving.
Terry Ing, 79, of Levitsfield Close, Rockfield, Monmouth, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Frances Green, 73, from Norwich, at the dual carriageway junction of the A472 and A449 roads near Usk in September 2021.
He also admitted charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to her family members John Green, 75, and Beverley Green, 45.
The court heard the accident happened around 2.20pm on Wednesday, September 29, and involved a silver Suzuki Vitara driven by Ing, and a grey Seat Ibiza which the Greens were travelling in.
Ing’s barrister Ian Bridge said: “The defendant wishes to offer his sincere condolences and overwhelming regret at having been involved in this terrible collision.
“He wishes he could turn the clock back.”
He added that his client had pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, which caused the car to “pass over on to the wrong side of the road”.
Judge Richard Williams passed an interim driving ban and bailed him to a sentencing hearing on March 24, with a warning that he could be facing a jail term.