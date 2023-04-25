THE Phoenix Theatre is proud to present National Theatre Live (NT Live), an exceptional programme that brings the magic of London’s West End to the local community. With a captivating line-up of screenings that include Shakespeare’s Othello and the Olivier Award-winning stage adaptation of Life of Pi, theatre enthusiasts will be treated to a series of unforgettable performances starting this Saturday.
Visit the Phoenix Theatre’s website at phoenix-theatre.org.uk to book your tickets for these highly anticipated productions.
Shakespeare’s tragic masterpiece, Othello. Giles Terera and Rosy McEwen star as the ill-fated couple Othello and Desdemona, on Saturday, April 29 at 7.30pm. With a stellar supporting cast featuring Paul Hilton and EastEnders legend Tanya Franks, directed by Clint Dyer, National Theatre’s Deputy Artistic Director.
Life of Pi, based on Yann Martel’s bestselling novel and adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti is taking place on Saturday, May 13, at 7.30 pm. This Olivier Award-winning production uses puppetry, magic, and storytelling to recount the tale of 16-year-old Pi, who finds himself stranded on a lifeboat in the Pacific Ocean with an unlikely group of survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. As time and nature conspire against them, the question remains: who will survive? Filmed live in London’s West End, this cinematic rendition boasts state-of-the-art visuals that bring Pi’s epic journey of endurance and hope to life in breathtaking new ways.
David Tennant delivers a riveting performance in C.P. Taylor’s Good, a gripping political play that explores the unimaginable consequences of an ordinary man’s involvement with the Nazi regime on Saturday, June 10, at 7.30 pm.