Life of Pi, based on Yann Martel’s bestselling novel and adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti is taking place on Saturday, May 13, at 7.30 pm. This Olivier Award-winning production uses puppetry, magic, and storytelling to recount the tale of 16-year-old Pi, who finds himself stranded on a lifeboat in the Pacific Ocean with an unlikely group of survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. As time and nature conspire against them, the question remains: who will survive? Filmed live in London’s West End, this cinematic rendition boasts state-of-the-art visuals that bring Pi’s epic journey of endurance and hope to life in breathtaking new ways.