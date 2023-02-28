LOCALS are needed to help stop legendary pirate Blackbeard from taking his revenge on Lydney this month by solving a murder most foul.
Dean Forest Railway are giving people the chance to take part in a unique Murder Mystery night on board a steam train on Sunday, March 26.
Presented by the Ceridwen Theatre Company, passengers will be tasked with settling a dispute between Edward Teach, famed Captain of the Queen Anne’s Revenge, and local pirate Sir Robert Morgan after a murder is committed and a truce broken.
The evening includes a two-course meal, consisting of a main and desert, served on board the steam train while participants “crack the case”.
A description of the event reads: “Edward Teach, better known as Captain Blackbeard has sailed back up the River Lyd seeking his stolen treasure.
“Since his last visit, Lydney Harbour has been commandeered by local Pirate Sir Richard Morgan.
“They meet under the white flag of ‘Parley’ but before they can resolve who took the treasure, a body is discovered and the truce is broken.
“Blackbeard’s revenge on Lydney can only be averted if the local people (that’s you!) can solve the murder.”
The Ceridwen Theatre Company are bringing their Murder Mystery nights back to Dean Forest Railway this year after sell-out success in 2022.
They’re also hosting one the night before on the Saturday (March 25), but that event is already sold out.
The travelling company perform a range of shows throughout the UK; from interactive experiences in unusual locations like caves, forests, historic buildings, and indeed on steam trains; to more traditional, original theatre productions based on reimagined classics and historical events.
The Murder Mystery lasts for four-and-a-half hours, starting from Lydney’s Norchard Station at 6pm.
Tickets must be purchased in advance, and cost £54.50 for adults and £44.50 for children.