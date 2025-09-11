NATIONAL pizza takeaway chain Domino’s have been given permission to convert a former bank building.
The store will sited in the former Lloyd’s Bank building in High Street, Cinderford.
The were concerns raised about parking, litter and obesity when the application came before the Forest Council’s development control committee on Tuesday last week.
The store will be open between 11am and 11pm and offer a home delivery by car.
Cllr John Francis (Ind, Huntley and Longhope) said planning rules meant that some factors could not be taken into account
“We are looking at things through a narrow telescope here,” he said.
“We know there is going to be litter from any outlet there and we can’t address it.
“We do know we have got a problem with obesity across the country and we can’t address it or make recommendations.
“And we know there are going to be problems with parking on the High Street and the frequency but we can’t address it.
“Although we’ve got to follow the officer’s recommendation and approve this.
“There are facets to this we can’t address and they are going to cause small p problems.
“I apologise for any problems that may occur to the residents and the people that use the facility but knowing our powers to affect that are limited.”
Chairman Dave Wheeler (G, Newland and Sling) echoed concerns over the parking and praised Cllr Francis for his “extremely well made” point.
He said there are parking issues in nearby towns linked to takeaways.
“There are a number of takeaway outlets in Monmouth where I generally go for my takeaways and everybody parks all over the place,” he said.
The store is expected to create around 25 jobs, some of which are part-time.
During peak hours – between 5pm and 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays – there would be 14 people in work, six in the store and eight delivery drivers.
Staff would be expected to use the nearby Heywood Road car park with delivery drivers also using the lay-by near the store.
Chloe Smith, addressing the committee on behalf of Domino’s said: “The change of use will reinstate an active use into the vacant bank, encouraging footfall along the high street during both the day and into the evening, enhancing the vitality and the viability of the area.
“Customers and delivery drivers will utilise the on-street parking along the High Street and at the Heywood car park
Domino's drivers are largely off site, making deliveries during their shift and only return briefly to collect orders.
“Therefore, it is expected that no more than one or two delivery drivers will be on site or require parking at any one time.
“The highways officer has raised no objections to the proposals.
“The environmental team have also raised no objections and have confirmed that the proposed noise and odour abatement measures will suitably protect a nearby residential amenity.”
The committee voted to approve the plans with 10 votes for with one abstention.
