Many residents contacted us as soon as they noticed the duplicate payments and we thank them for their diligence in doing so. Our Customer Services and Council Tax teams have dealt with hundreds of phone calls, emails, and a significantly higher number of in-person visits than usual. Staff have been working to support those affected and minimise any disruption or stress. While our immediate priority has been ensuring the correct refunds are in place, the team is now working through processing payments that were not successfully collected.