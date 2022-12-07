The new facility would house the Lydney Health and Severnbanks practices as well as some services from Lydney Hospital.
The plans would see the former Co-op building in the centre of Lydney gutted and remodelled.
The new centre is being developed by Assura, the same company behind the recently-opened “super surgery” in Cinderford.
Last Wednesday (December 7), members of the public were able to attend a consultation event where they could find out more about the development and comment on the plans.
Speaking at the event, Jon Webb, the development lead for the Lydney project said: “Today is about people giving us feedback, what they like and, crucially, what they don’t like.
“Previous surveys said patients wanted accessibilty and a location in the centre.
“We think we’ve found the best alternative site for two GP practices.”
The plan is to bring the current practices under one roof with both retaining their independent identities.
There will also be space for some services currently provided at Lydney Hospital by the Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Trust.
Mr Webb, who worked on the scheme for the new surgery in Cinderford, said: “We were appointed by Severnbanks and Lydney practice, and they are currently working through a business case approval process to look for a replacement primary care facility to replace their existing surgeries.
“Assura has agreed terms with the Co-op to acquire the building, strip it right back, completely refurbish it and it will be leased back to the GPs.
“In addition Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust have a requirement for some space in the same building, co-locating with the GP practices.
“We will look to be submitting planning early next year, starting on site in 12 months and taking about 12 months to build
“Subject to all the necessary approvals within two years there should be a new NHS primary care centre in the Co-op building if all goes to plan.
“The existing buildings the GPs have are not fit for long-term sustainable use. Lydney health centre is in a worse condition than Severnbanks
“This is a co-location so they can independently operate, it is not a merger.”
The new centre will have 18 consulting rooms, three treatment suites, five “multi use spaces” for a variety of community uses as well as the latest technology to enable face-to-face and remote consultations.
The site also has space to expand services in future.
Jim Brown, the chief operating officer of GDoc, which runs Lydney Health Centre, said he was “very positive” about the development.
He said: “From our perspective we think it is going to give us the right number of clinical rooms, so we can see the right number of patients while factoring in the growth in the area with housing and population to make it future-proof.
“It is a bespoke, purpose-built building that is going to house our practice, the other local practice and rooms and facilities for GHC Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust
“We are really positive about it because it will take us from this building which has been a stalwart of the community for many years for a new, modern build that will have our practice, the other practice and some community health.
‘‘The company delivering it has delivered elsewhere and they have been successful the location is perfect, there is parking on site – it should become a one stop shop for health needs.”