A PLAN to convert disused barns at a Herefordshire farm into five homes has been approved.
John Watkins of Little Woodend Farm, Linton near Ross-on-Wye applied in May for planning permission to create the two- and three-bedroom properties for market sale.
One traditional stone barn was to be extended upwards to become a two-storey house with open-plan accommodation on the ground floor and two bedrooms above.
Neighbouring modern steel portal-framed barns would meanwhile be converted into two semi-detached properties.
There would be seven parking spaces, while sewage would be treated by an on-site package plant.
This would yield “the types and size of housing most in need in the area”, and so will “deliver a significant social benefit”, Mr Watkins’ application said.
Linton parish council objected to the scheme, saying it would increase traffic on local roads “not designed to cope with it”, while the design would “not be in keeping with the countryside around it”.
But there were no objections from Herefordshire Council’s housing and transport officers, nor from Welsh Water or the public.
Planning officer Gemma Webster said the proposal “demonstrated that the barns are capable of conversion and provides a viable use for them, preserving and conserving the integrity of the site”.
The planning permission requires cycle parking and habitat features to be included, and a landscaping scheme to be first approved.