RESIDENTS in Lydney have expressed concerns about planned engineering works to the Hill Street level crossing.
Dean Forest Railway Company Limited (DFR) will be carrying out the work throughout April, but residents are primarily concerned with potential disruptions between April 13 and April 17 due to complete road closures.
In a letter sent to Lydney residents, DFR said: “The planned work involves replacing and realigning the track through the level crossing.
This will involve closing the road completely for three days. No access for vehicles or pedestrians will be possible during this period.”
Taking to social media, Lydney residents commented that it “would have been handy to start this during the Easter break”, and raised concerns about children getting to school.
Other concerns about the planned work included emergency service access and traffic build-up.
The Dean Forest Railway Company Limited have been approached for comment.