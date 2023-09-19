Local institutions, including the school and church, which have been grappling with parking constraints, are expected to benefit from this development. The application further highlighted that the car park would serve the hall, one of Herefordshire's largest, which can accommodate up to 120 seated guests and 150 standing. Emily Barrett, a trustee of the hall, voiced her support, noting that the lack of parking has deterred potential bookings. Simon Wells echoed this sentiment, suggesting that the new facility would prevent disputes arising from blocked driveways during hall events.