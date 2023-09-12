The Phoenix Theatre on St Marys Street, Ross-On-Wye, is set for a brighter future with a touch of modernity.
Planning application P232665/A, submitted to Herefordshire Council, proposes the replacement of the theatre’s traditional glass-fronted display cabinet with a state-of-the-art waterproof digital display board.
This digital endeavour aims to showcase posters and events at the theatre in a vibrant and dynamic manner. The board, which will be made of glass, will feature variable digital information, ensuring that theatre-goers and passersby are kept up-to-date with the latest happenings. The board’s illumination, set at 2500 cd/m², will be internal and static, ensuring clarity and consistency in its display. However, in a nod to energy conservation and minimising light pollution, it’s anticipated that the board will be switched off overnight.
The digital display board, with a diagonal measurement of 32 inches, will have outer dimensions of 1.04m in width and 0.52m in height. It will be positioned 1.1 metres above the ground, ensuring visibility to both pedestrians and motorists. The board will replace the existing cabinet and will be securely attached to a backplate that currently supports the old display. This backplate effectively acts as a “wall” onto which the new screen will be mounted.
The chosen supplier for this digital transformation is shop.signbox. Residents and interested parties have until Thursday, 12th October 2023, to submit their comments on this development.