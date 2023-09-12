This digital endeavour aims to showcase posters and events at the theatre in a vibrant and dynamic manner. The board, which will be made of glass, will feature variable digital information, ensuring that theatre-goers and passersby are kept up-to-date with the latest happenings. The board’s illumination, set at 2500 cd/m², will be internal and static, ensuring clarity and consistency in its display. However, in a nod to energy conservation and minimising light pollution, it’s anticipated that the board will be switched off overnight.