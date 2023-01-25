Plans have been put forward for more than 100 more homes on the new estate between the A49 and the A4103 Roman Road north of Hereford.
Already 460 homes have been approved, of which about 270 have been built, after outline planning permission to develop the 56-acre greenfield site was granted in 2017, as part of the city’s northern expansion set out in Herefordshire’s local plan.
This new bid by Bloor Homes, for an as yet undeveloped section of the original site, is for a further 105 homes on top of this figure.
With a density of 39 homes per hectare, these would be made up of terraced, semi-detached and detached properties, and would include nine homes for affordable rent, eight for social rent, six for shared ownership and a further 10 under the discounted First Homes scheme.
Bloor Homes says it presented its plan to Holmer and Shelwick Parish Council last February, and received pre-application advice from Herefordshire Council around the same time.
These “have informed the evolution of the development proposal and the submitted scheme”, its application says.
The layout would retain a public right of way “within a green corridor to encourage walking and cycling between the site and the surrounding area”, while trees would be planted along site’s northern edge to create a landscape buffer.
Comments on the application, numbered 224270, can be made until February 23.