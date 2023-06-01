The application, number P231592/AM, relates to the land adjacent to Cawdor Gardens in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire. The proposal seeks a non-material amendment to permission 182617, which initially allowed the development of 32 dwellings, 13 of which were earmarked as affordable homes. The original proposal also included an ecological corridor, public open space, access enhancements and the partial demolition of the former railway bridge, Cawdor Road Arch Railway Bridge, to facilitate access into the site by fire service vehicles. to facilitate access by fire service vehicles.