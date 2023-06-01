In a development that is bound to have a significant impact on the local community of Ross-on-Wye, a noteworthy planning application has been submitted, seeking to amend the trigger point of pre-commencement conditions for a major residential development project.
The application, number P231592/AM, relates to the land adjacent to Cawdor Gardens in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire. The proposal seeks a non-material amendment to permission 182617, which initially allowed the development of 32 dwellings, 13 of which were earmarked as affordable homes. The original proposal also included an ecological corridor, public open space, access enhancements and the partial demolition of the former railway bridge, Cawdor Road Arch Railway Bridge, to facilitate access into the site by fire service vehicles. to facilitate access by fire service vehicles.
Under the newly proposed amendment, the developers aim to kickstart the implementation of the planning permission before the 10th of July, 2023. This move signals an exciting acceleration of the development project, which promises to deliver a mix of homes to the local area, further enhancing the community of Ross-on-Wye.