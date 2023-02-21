Recently, he discovered that 36 of 48 obstructed rights of way that the Golden Valley Walking Club notified the council about from January to December of the previous year were not inspected or acted upon. This has led Mr. Howerski to conclude that the council is not fulfilling its legal obligation. Peter Newman, the Open Spaces Society's north Herefordshire correspondent, confirmed that reports of issues on the rights of way network are usually ignored for years, if not forever.