ROADWORKS will be carried out around Cinderford’s Steam Mills Road next week, reports suggest.
Cinderford Town Council informed residents that works will be taking place on Steam Mills Road on behalf of Openreach, with temporary manually controlled traffic lights in operation to help maintain traffic flow.
On Monday, June 15 and Tuesday, June 16, works will be carried out just beyond Steam Mills Primary School, where contractors will be excavating across the carriageway. Manually controlled traffic lights will be in place between 9:15am and 2:45pm.
From Wednesday, June 17 to Friday, June 19, works will move further along Steam Mills Road near the Murco Garage, where a new track will be installed in the carriageway.
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