PLANS for 80 homes on the edge of Lydney which prompted objections from hundreds of people have been dismissed by the Forest Council.
Cirencester-based Lantar Developments been refused permission to develop the more than five acres of land near Grove Lane, Allston.
The proposals are for half of the homes on the site to be affordable and vehicular access is proposed on Allaston Road with a pedestrian link onto Grove Lane.
More than 380 people opposed the scheme along with Lydney Town Council.
Objectors raised concerns that the scheme went against planning regulations, was in the open countryside, and would lead to a loss of open space.
They also pointed out there are brownfield sites suitable for housing in the town and that Lydney has had more than its fair share of new homes.
Resident Neil James, who spoke at the district council’s development management committee meeting on November 12.
major concerns over the access to the town centre via Driffield Road and Allaston Road.
“Driffield Road is narrow without adequate safe passing places,” he said.
“This results in the inevitable confrontation of opposing vehicles which is particularly hazardous during the inclement weather conditions and during the hours of darkness.”
Planning agent Matt Tyas urged the committee to support a recommendation from planning officials to approve the scheme.
He said: “The application comes at a time when the council has a significant five year housing supply shortfall and a high level of affordable housing need in Lydney.”
He said the mix of homes would include homes for first time buyers, bungalows and rented properties.
He said people could travel from the site by walking and public transport.
Ward councillor Harry Ives (Con, Lydney North) said the plans which he felt were in direct conflict with the council’s policies and the site is unsustainable.
“This application is asking to build 80 houses in a location that is outside a settlement boundary, in the open countryside on land which is not allocated for housing.”
He said it was extremely poorly served by public transport and was more than a mile from the town centre.
Cllr Gill Moseley (Lib Dem, Newent and Taynton) echoed concerns over the lack of public transport she hoped demand would improve it.
“I hope the capacity of the bus service will improve with the demand,” she said.
She proposed approving the scheme in line with the officers’ recommendation.
Cllr Jacob Sanders (Lab, Cinderford West) said not many homes would be approved in the Forest if they required a good standard of public transport.
Cllr John Francis (Ind, Longhope and Huntley) said the committee was between a “rock and hard place” as the council is expected to allow more house building in the district.
“It isn’t sustainable from a transport point of view,” he said.
Cllr Simon Phelps (Ind, Westbury) said he had reservations but the council could not demonstrate the required five year housing land supply.
He feared refusal would lead to an appeal against the decision from the developer.
Chairman Dave Wheeler (Green, Newland and Sling) said it was not a sustainable location for houses.
He said public transport links were “at least a bike’s ride away” and pointed out that getting back up the hill from the town centre is very difficult.
“Traipsing up that hill is a very long slog,” he said.
Cllr Burton proposed rejecting the scheme on gounds that concerns over the site’s unsustainability, flooding and lack of transport and outweighed the shortfall in housing.
The committee voted to reject the proposals by eight votes to three.