Plans for Forest surgeries revealed
People will have the opportunity to comment on plans to house the Lydney and Severnbanks surgeries in a new building in the town.
The Lydney proposal would see the surgeries relocated to the site of the former Co-op building in Newerne Street.
People will have the opportuntiy to view the plans and talk to practice staff and the development team at an event to be held at the Lydney practice in Albert Street between 5pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, December 7.
GPs at the practices in Drybrook and Mitcheldean believe their proposals will make Drybrook a stronger surgery that is able to offer high quality care to patients well into the future and meet growing demands.
GP Lead at Drybrook Surgery, Dr Manu Agrawal, said: “Despite the excellent work of our dedicated practice team and their commitment to patient care, Drybrook Surgery has been experiencing significant pressures. We have therefore been looking at options to ensure the future of the surgery. We are delighted those discussions with Mitcheldean Surgery are in progress.
“We firmly believe that this is a great opportunity to offer high quality care to our patients well into the future.
“In recent weeks, Drybrook Surgery has been working closely with the local Integrated Care Board, NHS Gloucestershire, and other NHS partners to ensure consistent and timely care for patients while discussions on the surgery’s longer term future continue.”
GP Partner at Mitcheldean Surgery, Dr Paul Weiss, said: “Mitcheldean Surgery is very excited with the prospect of working with everyone at Drybrook Surgery from December 1.
“We feel that if agreed, this proposal would not only make services at Drybrook stronger, but would also bring many other benefits to all our patients, including a wider range of skills and expertise, an increased number of services and a greater choice of appointments and clinics.
“We also think that this development would offer a great opportunity for members of our practice teams to share, learn and develop their skills together and we are confident that should this happen, patients would benefit,
“Should the proposals be agreed, patients can be reassured that a full range of primary care services would continue to be provided from Drybrook Surgery.
“They would be able to access services in the same way as they do now and would remain on the practice’s patient list so would not need to take any action.
‘‘Those registered with the practices have been sent a communication about the proposed change and the practices are grateful to a number of patients who have supported its development and provided advice about what they feel is important from a patient perspective.”
Helen Goodey, Director of Primary Care at NHS Gloucestershire, said:
“This is a very exciting development, and whilst there is still work to be done to achieve this outcome, I believe it would not only secure the future of Drybrook Surgery but would also bring real benefits to patients at both surgeries.”
