Plans to create a new saltmarsh nature reserve at Awre s a step closer as the purchase of 148 hectares of farmland has been agreed.
The Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) has announced that it has agreed to buy low-lying land on the Awre peninsula for a pioneering saltmarsh restoration project.
As well as being a haven for wildlife and a nature reserve for the local community, it will act as a hub for new research studying the ability of saltmarshes to store carbon, boost biodiversity and improve flood resilience.
WWT plans to create a mosaic of wetland features on the land to make it suitable for a huge variety of plants and animals, including ponds and creeks.
The sea wall would be breached to allow salt water from the estuary onto the land and begin the process of re-establishing the saltmarsh habitat likely to have been present on the site centuries ago.
Kevin Peberdy, WWT’s Deputy Chief Executive said the reception from the public at community drop-in sessions had generally been positive.
They say the site would not be a destination like Slimbridge but much more of a “local nature reserve”.
“If inevitably people want to go and see it. We’ll make provision for that, maybe a small car park,” he said.
“But this is not about drawing in lots of people. It’s quite the opposite really.
“We want to try and keep it low key and quiet.
“Saltmarshes support a huge variety of wildlife, slow down floodwater and store vast amounts of carbon – up to 40 times faster than forests.
“We are delighted that, following extensive research, early conversations with the local community, two public events and successful negotiations with landowners over the last two years, we have agreed the purchase of land on the peninsula.
“We believe this is the best site on the Severn Estuary for saltmarsh restoration to maximise the multiple benefits of wetlands for people and nature.
“Our intention is that this new reserve will be an asset for the community, bringing a wealth of wetland wildlife, a new way to connect with nature and an upgraded flood defence.”
Plans will be submitted to the Forest Council over the next 12 months to conduct the earthworks which will involve reducing at least a section of the sea defence.
“We would go to planning hopefully, and then start work at the end sometime in 2026 we would potentially be on site.”
This low-lying farmland has flooded before and continues to be at high risk of future flooding, especially as flood defences are no longer being maintained there.
The new reserve will also demonstrate how saltmarshes can be restored and created at scale and host a new round of pioneering research carried out by WWT, focused on wetlands’ role in carbon sequestration, climate resilience, and biodiversity recovery.
The project has received a £21 million donation from insurance company Aviva aimed at restoring up to 250 hectares of saltmarsh on the Severn Estuary.