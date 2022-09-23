Plans lodged for KFC and Greggs in Coleford

Subscribe newsletter
LOCALS fear plans to build a KFC and Greggs on the outskirts of Coleford could be “devastating” for businesses in the town centre.
An application has been lodged with Forest planners to build the two restaurants with drive through and associated infrastructure on land opposite Perrygrove Railway.
Some residents have objected to the scheme due to concerns over traffic, litter and the impact on businesses in the town centre.
The vacant plot of land - a field adjacent to the Arthur Cooper Way and Tufthorn Avenue crossroads - is allocated for development for employment.
Coleford Town Council has been given more time to comment to allow the proposal to be discussed at its planning committee on October 11.
If approved, it would see KFC become the first global fast food giant to open a full-scale restaurant in the Forest - with Subway being the closest thing currently, with a small shop inside the Applegreen petrol station in Cinderford.
The plans, submitted by SF Planning Limited on behalf of NNA Ltd, comprise two seperate restaurants and drive through units, with vehicular access via Perrygrove Road.
The larger building to the north would feature a contemporary design “recogniseable as a KFC restaurant”, with a drive through lane wrapping around the building, external seating area and bike parking.
The smaller unit on the southern part of the site would be occupied by Greggs and would be “recognisable by the company livery and colour scheme”, along with a drive through lane.
Between the two buildings would be a car parking area for 32 vehicles, including disabled parking and large order and collection bays.
Trees and shrubs would be planted along the site boundaries, while existing mature trees would be retained.
A balancing lagoon, used to store excess surface water to prevent flooding, would be contructed in the southern part of the site ahead of discharge to the nearby brook.
Locals have expressed concern about the impact the development could have on independant businesses in Coleford, with footfall in the town having decreased since the loss of Lloyds bank and the new health surgery also set to be built away from the town centre.
Concerns have also been raised about litter, anti-social behaviour and noise and night pollution, as well as increased traffic on the “narrow” access route and surrounding streets.
The determination date for the application is set as November 2.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |