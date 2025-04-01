Plans to convert a redundant Gloucestershire church into twelve homes look likely to be rejected next week.
Czero Developments wants permission to go ahead with the works at the Church of St John in Coleford.
Their proposal, which includes a mixture of one to four bedroom maisonettes and apartments is due before Forest of Dean District Council planners on April 8.
The development, which if approved would have 11 parking spaces, includes the installation of new window and door openings and steel frame and concrete floors inside to support new residential spaces.
The developers say key features such as the timber roof structure, stained glass windows, choir stone surround, and war memorials would be preserved.
Worship ceased in 2012 and the building was formally closed in July 2016. And the building has been on the English Heritage ‘at-risk’ register since the 1980s.
The Diocese of Gloucester have been actively marketing the building for other uses over the last five years.
And they have had to reconsider their position and the property was put back on the market also having appeared on the Church of England’s own website, according to the developers.
The Friends of St John’s had campaigned to prevent the church from closure, but only one local community group expressed an interest in it in 2018.
The Diocese gave the group an opportunity to develop their proposal/business plan, but that interest could not be sustained.
And in 2020 the marketing was expanded to add the national agent Alder King as joint agent.
Since then, a number of enquiries have been received by the agents, all for residential use, they say.
“The Church of St John has undergone an extensive marketing process over six years to find alternative purchasers, but these efforts have been unsuccessful,” the applicants said.
“The building does not have sufficient significance to attract grants, and the only viable interest has come from the residential sector. The agreed price between the buyer and seller enables a viable scheme that will conserve the building.
“The proposal adheres to national and local policies regarding change of use and impact on heritage assets. The proposed change of use ensures that the building is not demolished and conserves its structure and integrity.”
But some ten residents along with Coleford Town Council have objected to the plans for the grade-II listed church and say it would be a “serious loss to the town”. And council planning officers have recommended rejecting the scheme as it would harm the historic building which outweighs any public benefits.
They also say the application fails to present a viability case which has been independently reviewed in line with their policies to justify a reduction in the required affordable housing provision.
And the rear gardens of number 4 and number 6 Bowens Hill as well as 19 Boxbush Road would be unacceptably impacted by the intensified vehicular use of the proposed new driveway and parking area, resulting in an undue loss of amenity by way of noise and general disturbance.
Councillors will debate the proposals at the development management committee in Coleford next week.