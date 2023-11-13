A 19 year-old man has died while a second has been arrested following a car crash on the Staunton Road between Monmouth and Coleford yesterday (Sunday, November 12).
Police are now appealing for witnesses following the serious collision on the A4136 at around 12pm.
Officers attended the scene, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
A statement from Gwent Police said: "The collision involved one car – a silver Ford Fiesta.
"Paramedics confirmed that a passenger, a 19-year-old man, from the Ceredigion area, had died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.
"A 19-year-old man from the Ceredigion area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the limit of alcohol and drugs. He remains in police custody at this time.
"We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists with dashcam footage, that were using Staunton Road, between 11.30am and 12pm to contact us."
Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.