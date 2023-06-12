POLICE are seeking information following a report a middle-aged man followed two pre-teen girls home and told them “he would like to kiss them” in Blakeney last week.
Gloucestershire Constabulary are investigating the incident which happened on New Road, off the A48 heading towards Wenchford, at just before midday (11.50am) on Wednesday, May 31.
A police statement said: “A middle-aged man approached the two victims, who were both pre-teen, as they were walking home and has told them that he would like to kiss them. They have then run from the scene.
“The man was described as being white, aged around 40 to 50 years old, and was wearing a grey North Face beanie hat, a grey and white top and blue jeans.”
Officers have made “a number of enquiries”, including going door-to-door, and are now appealing to anyone they’ve not already spoken to to come forward.
Anybody who has information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police through the website, quoting incident 21 of June 1.