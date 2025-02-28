POLICE have appealed for help in tracking down youths who threw rocks from an A40 dual carriageway bridge, damaging cars and putting lives at risk.
Teenagers were seen using the Brampton Road footway, which crosses above the A40 in Ross-on-Wye, at around 4pm on Thursday, February 20, when rocks were thrown down on to the busy carriageway below, smashing windscreens.
A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing to the public for information after rocks were thrown at cars travelling along the A40 in Ross-on-Wye.
“Two cars were damaged during the incident which occurred at around 4.05pm yesterday (Thursday 20 February).
“Two young people were seen throwing rocks from Brampton Road Footway over the bridge above which struck the windscreens of the vehicles on the A40.
“The two people are thought to be teenage boys, one was wearing a beige jacket or hoodie, who were walking a dog.”
PC Kift from Ross-on-Wye Safer Neighbourhood Team added: “This sort of behaviour is extremely reckless and could have caused a serious collision as the vehicles were travelling on a 70mph road.
“Thankfully, no one was injured. However, we would like to identify the people involved and raise awareness to the dangers posed.
“We are keen for any witnesses of this incident, or any similar incidents in the area, to get in contact with us.
“We would also like to review any relevant dashcam footage drivers might have and ask this be shared with us.”