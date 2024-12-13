Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A48 in Tidenham yesterday (Thursday, December 12).
Officers were called at around 4:40pm with a report of a collision involving a Peugeot 308 and a lorry outside the former National Diving Centre.
The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 60s, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he remains in a critical condition.
Road closures which were put in place while emergency services attended the scene have since been lifted.
Police are now appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the collision and did not speak to police at the scene, or anyone who may have dashcam footage from around the time of the collision, to make contact.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary using the following form, quoting incident 359 of December 12: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/a-matter-involving-driving-vehicles-or-a-road-traffic-incident/