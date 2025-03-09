Police have issued an appeal to locate a 25-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Cinderford.
Fallan Barlow was last seen leaving her home address at around 9.30pm yesterday evening (Saturday 8 March).
Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking for anyone who has seen Fallan to make contact with police.
She is described as being white, around 5ft 1ins in height and of a small build with wavy, shoulder-length burgundy hair.
When last seen Fallan was wearing a grey jumper, black jogging bottoms with a black gilet and blue trainers.
Officers have been searching for Fallan and are now asking anyone who has seen her or who has information on her whereabouts to call police on 101 and quote incident 40 of 9 March.
Call 999 if you can see her at the time of calling.