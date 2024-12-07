Gloucestershire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was allegedly assaulted in Lydney following an altercation in the Greyhound Pub.
The victim told police he was followed by a man when he left the pub and walked up the street towards Lidl. He claims that a second man then confronted him and pushed him to the floor. While he was on the ground, the pair assaulted him causing bruising, cuts and grazes.
Officers have conducted enquiries into the incident, which took place at around 9pm on 20 August, and arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of assault ABH and affray. He was later released on bail with conditions.
A second man has also been identified and is due to be voluntarily interviewed.
Despite this, investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or has dashcam/mobile phone footage.
Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 517 of 20 August: www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/