Police have issued an appeal to locate a man with links to the Forest.
Officers want to speak to 30-year-old Nicholas Hughes in connection with alleged offences including assault, theft of a bank card and withdrawal of cash in February.
It is believed he has links to Lydney, Coleford and Cinderford as well as Gloucester.
A warrant for his arrest was issued at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court for breach of a court order.
Hughes is described as 5ft 10ins, of a slim build, with short dark brown hair and a brown beard and moustache.
He also has a tattoo of a woman's name and a star on his neck and 'Mum' tattooed on his right hand.
After actively pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to find Hughes, officers have been unable to locate him and are now asking for information from the public.
Anyone who sees Hughes, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident 364 of February 3 . Dial 999 if he is present at the time of calling.
You can also anonymously contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form: https://crimesto