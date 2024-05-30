POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a 20-year-old motorbike rider died in a collision on the B4293 road at Lydart, between Monmouth and Trellech.
Gwent Police said the fatal accident happened at around 7pm last Wednesday (May 29), and involved a red Yamaha motorcycle and a black Fiat Panda car and a
Officers and personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service rushed to the scene, but the rider, who was from Monmouth, was declared dead at the roadside.
A force spokesperson said: “His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.
“The driver of the car, an 83-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 79-year-old woman, were taken to hospital for treatment.
“Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we're asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or was travelling along the B4293 between Monmouth and Trellech between 6.45pm and 7pm, to contact us.
“Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, can contact us by calling 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2400176227.”
The Lydart stretch is a notorious accident blackspot, with a 66-year-old motorcyclist from Ross-on-Wye being killed there in a head-on crash involving two cars in 2016.