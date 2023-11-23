POLICE are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of a collision which took place at Cannop earlier this week.
It was reported that a black Ford KA and black Nissan Qashqai had been involved in a collision on the Cannop crossroads at around 9.30pm on Tuesday evening (November 21).
The occupants of the cars are not believed to have sustained any serious injuries.
Investigating officers are asking anyone who witnessed what happened, saw the cars in the lead up to the collision or has relevant dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage to make contact.
Information can be provided to police by completing the following online form and quoting incident 431 of 21 November: www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/