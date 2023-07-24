A force spokesperson said: "We're appealing for information to find Joe Taylor, from the Grosmont area, who's been reported as missing. "The 38-year-old was last seen at his home address at 2pm today, Monday 24 July. "Joe is described as white, about 5'10" tall, of a slim build with blue eyes. He has short blonde/ginger hair and a ginger beard/stubble. "When he was last seen he was wearing a black top and black trousers, with black Dunlop wellington boots. "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101, quoting 2300246259 , or send us a direct message on social media."