GLOUCESTERSHIRE Constabulary arrested a man in Newent last night (November 14) for possession of Class B drugs and resisting arrest.
As part of a plain clothes patrol, police challenged a man who then ran from the area throwing away items. Later, police arrested him on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs and resisting arrest.
Taking to their social media page, the Forest of Dean Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Our PCs were joined by members of the Special Constabulary as we carried out proactive work around Newent.
“As a result of this some of our team who were carrying out plain clothes patrols around the Newent Lake challenged a male who then ran from them discarding items along the way. He was caught and arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of Class B drugs and resisting arrest. We were joined by one of our dog units who helped search the area and we recovered cash and Class B drugs.
“This represented a great end to our set of shifts with some excellent proactive work and we are very grateful to have been joined by members of the Special Constabulary on each day helping us out.”
More information about the police patrols last night can be found on the Forest of Dean Neighbourhood Policing Team’s Facebook page.