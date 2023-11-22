A WYE Valley man is facing charges in connection with the seizure of 600kg of Class A drugs.
Police arrested Guy Remington, 47, of Welsh Bicknor, after investigations by the North West Regional Crime Unit into an alleged organised crime group led to raids in Herefordshire, Gloucestershire, North Wales and Cheshire.
A NWRCU spokesperson said: "Whilst searching a property in Mold, North Wales, NWROCU officers together with officers from North Wales and Cheshire Police recovered more than 600kg of Class A drugs and more than £500,000 cash.
"Guy Remington, age 47 of Welsh Bicknor, Ross-on-Wye has been charged with nine counts of importation of Class A drugs, conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, and possessing criminal property.
"Luke Hirst, 37 of Pinfold Lane, Alltami, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs."
Three other people arrested were released under investigation.