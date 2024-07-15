POLICE have issued an appeal to locate an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with a bleach attack in Gloucester.
Officers want to speak to Jhamari Warrington in connection with the incident on Barton Street on June 14, when a man approached a car and squirted a liquid at four people inside.
The occupants of the car sustained irritation to their skin and experienced breathing difficulties after being exposed to the liquid, which was later found to be bleach.
Investigating officers now want to speak to Warrington in connection with the incident and also for failing to answer police bail and breaching court bail after removing his electronic tag.
Warrington, who has links to Cam and Bristol, is described as being of mixed heritage, 5ft 8in in height, and of a medium build. He has black hair which he wears in braids.
Anyone who has seen Warrington or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 262 of 14 June: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Members of the public are advised not to approach Warrington but to dial 999 if he can be seen at the time of calling.
You can also call police on 101 or anonymously contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously