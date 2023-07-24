Last week, The Chronicle reported the vandalism of local school, Llantilio Pertholey Primary. Pupils were left devastated after heartless vandals targeted their outdoor classroom, causing huge amounts of damage.
Pupils and staff arrived on Friday (July, 14) morning to discover paint thrown, pupils’ work damaged, equipment broken, things upturned, resources strewn everywhere and items thrown on the roof.
A member of staff described the scene as “a terrible mess” and “worse than the photographs captured.”
Headteacher, Helen King added that the school have to invest in updating the CCTV system as a result.
An Officer from Gwent Police said: “We’re investigating a report of criminal damage at Llantilio Pertholey CV Primary School.
An unknown person reportedly caused damage to an outdoor learning area at some point between 6.10pm on Thursday 13 July and 7am on Friday 14 July and allegedly threw paint around and caused damage to drawings and painting.
Anyone with information, including CCTV, is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2300234020, or send us a direct message on social media. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”