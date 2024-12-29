POLICE are appealing for information to find Leon Richards, who has been reported as missing from Govilon near Abergavenny.
Leon, 45, was last seen at an address on Merthyr Road, Govilon at around on 8am on Saturday, December 28, and officers are concerned for his welfare.
He is described as around 6ft 2ins, of large build, with brown hair which is balding on top and blue eyes, and has four tattoos on each forearm.
Leon was last seen wearing a navy-blue Canterbury coat, grey Adidas trainers and black tracksuit bottoms. He was also carrying a rucksack.
He has links to Abergavenny, Newport and Cwmbran.
Anyone with any information on Leon's whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400426474.
Leon is also urged to get in touch to confirm that he is safe and well.