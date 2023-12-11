COUNTY safety partners have put a safety spin on some classic Christmas carols to discourage people from drink and drug driving this year.
The Gloucestershire Road Safety Partnership (GRSP) launched its annual anti drink and drug driving festive campaign last week.
This year, the partnership has taken Christmas songs and changed the lyrics, weaving in hard hitting messages aiming to discourage people from drinking or taking drugs when they drive.
The partners say they want to highlight “how easy it can be to ruin the joy and memories of the festive period for yourself and those around you.”
There are three key messages, focussing on awareness (pictured), the morning after, and drug driving.
The drug driving jingle says: “Away in a police car, a cell for a bed, no thought for the danger, you drove high instead”.
And the morning after carol warns: “Driving through the snow, hungover today, off to work I go, police stop me on the way”.
The campaign will run on organic and paid social media, digital outdoor displays, Spotify and radio adverts, beer mats, posters, a video and animation and is backed up with informative web content.
In support of the awareness campaign a number of police led operations are also taking place across Gloucestershire during the month of December targeting both drink and drug drivers to ensure that those not following the law are tackled.
Officers will also be working to educate motorists and members of the public about the dangers and consequences of getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol and/or taking drugs.
Cllr David Norman, Chair of the GRSP and GCC cabinet member for Fire and Community Safety, said: “We want to see a reduction in serious injuries and deaths on our roads.
“We need to do more to tackle this which is why we’re taking a chance on a different kind of campaign to make people think twice before they get behind the wheel.
“Plan ahead, book yourself a taxi if you’re drinking. If you’re driving don’t drink anything. Better to be safe than sorry.”
Temporary Superintendent Al Barby for Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “We will be out in force across Gloucestershire over the Christmas period and ask that people consider their actions before getting behind the wheel.
“Attending Christmas festivities should be fun and enjoyable moments for all, but things can end so badly if you drink or drug drive and are involved in a collision.
“Along with our partners it is our mission to make the roads of Gloucestershire safe for everyone and this is why we are working collectively to spread the anti-drink and drug drive message to as many people as possible and stop the small minority of people who choose to ignore it.”
Gloucestershire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Chris Nelson said: “We must all, always be vigilant about the safety of our driving.
“It is our responsibility to ensure we don’t drink or drug drive – as the consequences can be fatal.
‘Around the festive period people can enjoy themselves at Christmas parties, drink alcohol and think they are okay to drive; don’t risk it.
“All road users need to behave responsibly whenever they get behind a wheel. And if you’re a passenger, you also have a responsibility to call-out inappropriate and dangerous behaviour.
“Road users must know that driving under the influence, whether that be drugs or alcohol is unsafe and will not be tolerated.
“Those who flout the law are not only putting themselves in danger but others too.”