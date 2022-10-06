Police staff turn to food vouchers amid cost of living crisis
COUNCILLORS in Gloucestershire are concerned for public safety with police officers strugging to cope with the rising cost of living.
It emerged earlier this year that police staff in the county were turning to council-provided food vouchers to make ends meet, with rising inflation and soaring energy costs continuing to bite those on the lowest incomes.
A recent report from Gloucestershire Constabulary has suggested the crisis could hinder the force’s plans to recover from a damning inspection by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services last year.
The inspectorate found the force was ‘inadequate’ in five areas of policing, including investigating crime, providing a service to the public and protecting vulnerable people.
Increasing cost pressures on both the constabulary and employees in particular is cited as a potential barrier to fixing these issues.
Councillor David Willingham (LD, St Mark’s and St Peter’s), who sits on Gloucestershire’s Police and Crime Panel, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that it was “extremely concerning” that Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Chris Nelson has not done more to help struggling staff.
“No-one in the UK should have to resort to food banks to get by, but reports that some police staff are using food vouchers in Gloucestershire should give us all cause for concern. The police play a vital role in protecting our communities.
“Their work is often very physically demanding and mentally challenging. People cannot do their best work when they haven’t had the food they need or are worried about where their next meal will come from.
“This situation presents a real risk to public safety. It is extremely concerning that the police and crime commissioner did not intervene before staff ended up in this worrying situation.”
PCC Nelson agreed that it was very concerning that some officers have needed to use food vouchers.
But he said he was pleased to have lobbied the Government to increase pay for the lowest paid officers and staff.
“I agree it is very concerning that some officers and staff have felt the need to access the very generous food voucher scheme from our county council,” he said.
“Our hard working heroes deserve our full support. That is why I was so pleased that my lobbying of the Government led to a national pay award that was focussed on our lowest paid officers and staff.
“I have also discussed with the Chief Constable various other ways we can help our lowest paid, in line with best practice welfare arrangements around the country, including special one-off payments.
“I am also working tirelessly with the chief to recruit more officers and staff, to fight crime, make our county safer, reduce police workloads, and improve their work/life balance.”
A Gloucestershire Constabulary press officer said they are signposting staff to extra support services and looking at other measures to support employees during the current cost of living crisis as well as offering them food vouchers.
They said: “These measures include the possibility of community fridges, food exchanges and other schemes with the organisation.
“It is a shame that anyone has to use food vouchers or foodbanks which is why, in line with other employers and as part of our supportive leadership and wellbeing approach, we wanted to do the right thing and support staff during this difficult time.
“We will continue to do all we can to ensure that our staff are supported.”
