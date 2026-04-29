LOCAL police were out and about last week at various locations conducting speed enforcement checks along with speaking with residents and road users affected by road safety concerns.
Operation Jetwing resulted from Ross-on-Wye Town Council along with parish councils in Much Marcle, Peterstow, Upton Bishop, Whitchurch & Ganarew, Goodrich and Welsh Bicknor, Llangarron and Llangrove requesting that the Safety Neighbourhood Team should prioritise ‘speeding’ in their areas.
This means that local residents are concerned about speeding in their area and the police said that as always, the outcome of their activity is a direct response to how road users comply with the speed limit in an area.
Ross-based Police Community Support Officers Dave Alexander and Kirsten Kysow were supported by West Mercia’s Operational Patrol Unit PC Meg Carr, PC Nick Prosser and PC Callum Ridyard.
PC Ridyard was out on patrol in Alton Road in Ross who spoke with five residents from the immediate area. PC Ridyard reported that no road users were speeding during the time he was there.
Meanwhile PC's Carr and Prosser were out and about in the greater Ross area on faster roads where 71 excess speed offences were recorded.
PCSO's Alexander and Kysow were conducting speed checks on Walford Road, and Ledbury Road in Peterstow.
The officers later completed patrols in the area’s hotspots for poaching at Yatton, Sollers Hope, How Caple and Brockhampton.
Police Community Support Officers Claire Denton and Kysow will be bringing the Police Mobile Van to a number of villages covered by the local policing area so that local residents can seek advice on policing matters.
This includes Kings Caple Village Hall on Sunday May 3 between 2pm and 4pm; Sellack Village Hall on Monday, May 4 between the same times ,and Lea Village Hall on Wednesday May 6 between 11.30am and 1.30pm.
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