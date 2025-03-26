POLICE have warned Forest residents to be vigilant amid a number of recent suspicious door-to-door sales visits, with three logged on March 25.
One incident in Primrose Hill, Lydney, involved a man who was selling cleaning products and claimed he had recently been discharged from the Army. The man was described as white with a slim build, shaved head, a tattoo on his neck, black tracksuit, and has a northern accent.
Another involved a foreign man selling items from a bag in Bailey Hill, Yorkley. He was described as middle-aged, with brown hair, stubble beard and wearing a black jumper. A third incident involved a man trying to sell items from a large blue duffle bag in Blakeney. He was described as a white male, northern accent, with short dark stubble and dark hair. He had a large blue duffle bag and wore a navy blue tracksuit.
Police said: “Always ask for identification before letting anyone you don't know into your house and speaking to them. Check their credentials, including a permanent business address and landline telephone number. The mobile phone numbers given on business cards are often pay-as-you-go numbers which are virtually impossible to trace.
“Take control by asking the questions. Ask for references from previous customers or to see examples of their work. Don’t sign on the spot – shop around. Get at least three written quotes to make sure you’re not being ripped off. If in any doubt, ask the person to leave. If you feel intimidated or threatened by an individual and they are still in the area, call 999.”
Any Forest resident who has been targeted by an intimidating door to door seller is urged to report it by completing an online form or calling 101. You can also contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.