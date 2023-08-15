The by-election for Golden Valley South, one of the 53 wards of Herefordshire Council, in under way, as five candidates vie to fill the shoes of the late Councillor Peter Jinman. The election will take place on September 7.
Candidates have been announced, they include: Dave Greenow (Conservative), Sandy Grenar (Labour), Cat Hornsey (Liberal Democrats), Mike Jones (Independent), and Toby Howard Latutin Murcott (Independent).
In May’s elections, Dave Greenow trailed just behind the late Cllr Jinman. Mike Jones, previously representing the True Independents for Weobley ward, was unseated by the Conservative Nicholas Mason. Additionally, Cat Hornsey, a current Hereford city councillor, narrowly missed out on the Dinedor Hill ward to another Conservative, David Davies.
Five polling stations will operate from 7am to 10pm on election day. These include Abbeydore Village Hall, Escley & District Sports Pavilion, Ewyas Harold Memorial Hall, Longtown Village Hall, and Vowchurch & Turnastone Memorial Hall.