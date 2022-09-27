Green councillors are now off the Cabinet
Cllr Sid Phelps (left) is one of two Green councillors to lose their Cabinet seats and (right) leader of the council Cllr Tim Gwilliam.
TWO Green Party councillors have been removed from a key decision-making body on the Forest Council.
Chris McFarling, who had the climate change brief, and Sid Phelps, who was responsible for environment, lost their positions on the Cabinet because of criticism by the Green Party of the planning blueprint for the district that is currently out for consultation.
Leader of the Council Cllr Tim Gwilliam (Progressive Alliance, Berry Hill), who made the decision to remove them, said the Greens could not be Cabinet members and opposition members at the same time.
The Forest Green Party said the group did not feel the direction of the latest local plan option is sustainable enough to meet the 2030 carbon neutral targets agreed by the council in December 2018.
They said the new plan which suggests most new homes will be built in Lydney, Newent and Beachley omits the most economic and sustainable option which is to create a new town.
The plan is now on its “second preferred option” after the suggestion for a new settlement provoked a public backlash.
Cllr Gwilliam said the St Briavels and Lydbrook councillors were asked to choose between the administration and their party.
He said: “Their group has been actively against the local plan. I found the opposition rather negative.
“They are quite within their rights to criticise but you can’t be in cabinet and opposition at the same time.
“We were asking Chris and Sid to distance themselves from it. They were brilliant in cabinet, their work was great but it was becoming a farce.
“I had to ask them to choose between the authority and their group and they’ve chosen to stay with their group.
“That’s fine. It’s a matter for them. I’m sure they will be back in cabinet one day but as soon as politics starts to become more prevalent I’ve had to remove people in the past.”
Councillors Phelps and McFarling were informed of the decision on September 19.
Councillor Phelps said it was a shame and he was disappointed because they were doing a lot of important work including on flood risk management, biodiversity emergency and waste services.
“I’m a bit concerned. This work should continue and I will cooperate with whoever takes it on.
“I was sort of surprised. It wasn’t so much what we did but apparently what the party did.
“I think the leader wanted loyalty. He felt a lot of our party was pushing for wider consultation and seeing what the public wanted over the local plan. I think he felt that was disloyal. I don’t really see that.
“It’s just a shame we were doing a lot of good work and I hope it doesn’t stop.”
No replacements for the two former Cabinet members have yet been announced.
